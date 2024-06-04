Monsoon covering Pattaya, Bangkok and the Gulf of Thailand; heavy rainfall and flash floods warned

The Meteorological Department has revealed that Thailand will experience thunderstorms in some areas, with heavy rainfall in certain parts of the northern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers from heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms in 30% of the area.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. The moderate southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure trough over the upper part of Vietnam. This condition will cause thunderstorms in some areas of Thailand, with heavy rainfall in certain parts of the northern region. Residents in these areas should be aware of the dangers from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which may lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas near slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas.







Increased caution should also be exercised when traveling through areas with thunderstorms.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds and waves are expected. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves will be 1-2 meters high and more than 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves will be about 1 meter high and more than 1 meter in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms in 30% of the area. The minimum temperature will be 27-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 34-35 degrees Celsius.











































