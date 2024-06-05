American tourist dies after falling from 7th floor of Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – An American tourist died after falling from the 7th floor of a hotel on Soi Thappraya 15 in Jomtien on the morning of June 4. The body of Michael Jeffrey Bruggink, 43, was discovered lying face down in a narrow alley behind the hotel’s parking lot. He was shirtless, wearing only pants, and had blood flowing from his head. Authorities cordoned off the area to prevent unauthorized access.







Investigations revealed that Bruggink had been staying on the hotel’s 7th floor. His room showed no signs of struggle or theft, but investigators found numerous cannabis remnants and syringes. The room has been sealed for further forensic examination.

Suphornchai Hadkham, a 34-year-old hotel security guard, reported that no one witnessed the fall or knew the exact time it happened. During his routine patrol, he noticed what appeared to be a person lying motionless. Upon closer inspection, he found the body and immediately alerted the police.

Pol. Maj. Wuttinan Khongdee and his investigative team inspected the room and initially hypothesized that Bruggink might have accidentally fallen or committed suicide by jumping from the balcony. It is also suspected that underlying health issues might have contributed to the incident. However, a thorough forensic investigation is required to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities are in the process of contacting the deceased’s relatives and acquaintances to gather more information about the circumstances leading to this tragic event.





































