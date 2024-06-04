PM Srettha orders flood prevention measures in Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) to collaborate on flood prevention and mitigation strategies for Bangkok, in anticipation of increased rainfall due to the La Niña phenomenon.

ONWR Secretary-General Surasee Kittimonthon reported that a strategic meeting was held recently to coordinate preventive strategies between the BMA, the Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Corrections Department, and the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.







Srettha has tasked the BMA and ONWR with closely monitoring rainfall and flood conditions and swiftly enforcing necessary preventive actions. Priority has been given to safeguarding residents in slum communities who are disproportionately affected by flooding. All agencies have been ordered to execute flood-prevention activities, such as dredging canals and sewers and ensuring the efficiency of water pumping stations and drainage tunnels, ahead of the expected heavy rains in September.









Preparations include maintaining flood levees, preparing machinery for water drainage, and establishing communication systems for residents to report flooding incidents promptly. Measures also involve coordinating with the Royal Irrigation Department to manage runoffs from upper Thailand and utilize water retention areas capable of storing one billion cubic meters of water to control floodwaters effectively.

Surasee noted that the BMA has reinforced flood levees in 737 at-risk areas and positioned sandbags in vulnerable locations. Additionally, an initiative has been set up with the Corrections Department to employ inmates in the dredging of canals and sewers to enhance the city’s readiness for potential floods. (NNT)





































