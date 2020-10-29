Molave downgraded into depression; likely a dry Loy Krathong weekend in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Tourists book their trips to Pattaya and KohLarn are noted to be alert on sudden rains and strong wind but will likely enjoy the dry Loy Krathong weekend as Molave has already downgraded into depression.

The tropical storm Molave has been downgraded into the Category 2 Tropical depression over Ubon Ratchathani, said the Meteorological Department.



Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with strong wind is likely in upper Thailand.

People, living in disaster-prone areas in the North, the Northeast, the East and the South are warned of heavy rain, which could trigger flash flood and forest run-off.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the Mun River has overflowed its banks, flooding low-lying areas in Chakkarat district.

A local hospital in Khokphra sub-district has been under water, forcing medical staff to move out to a makeshift hospital unit at a community building.

Pattaya City is celebrating Loy Krathong on the beach on the evening of Saturday Oct 31 with concerts and Krathong on sales for tourists to float into the sea under tight safety patrol. (File photo)


