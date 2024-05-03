Naval hospital conducts rigorous disaster preparedness exercise in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Abhakornkiatiwong Royal Thai Navy Hospital in Sattahip launched a rigorous disaster preparedness exercise on April 27, aimed at efficiently managing mass casualty incidents both within and outside the hospital premises.

Aligned with policy directives ABKH-07 for medical response and ABKH-06 for emergency patient management, the hospital orchestrated drills to simulate a surge of emergency patients, both on-site and within the hospital’s confines.







The exercises followed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ensuring the readiness of personnel, equipment, protocols, and management practices for medical emergencies within and beyond hospital boundaries.

The drills witnessed active engagement from military personnel, their families, and civilians residing near the naval base. Training scenarios were meticulously designed to replicate mass casualty incidents, with one scenario unfolding at the Nong Takian public park and another within the hospital’s outpatient department central area.









Rear Admiral Sanchai Lertwirasirikul, Director of the Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, said, “This initiative underscores the unwavering commitment of the Royal Thai Navy Hospital to fulfill its duties in line with directives from the Navy command and within its area of responsibility, emphasizing the paramount importance of readiness and preparedness in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.”



































