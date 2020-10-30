Stinky mushrooms spark lottery fever in Chai Nat

Proving that, when it comes to the lottery, Thais will bet on anything, a group of unionists in Chai Nat think they’ve found their lucky numbers in wild mushrooms.







The warehouse in Sapphaya District was abuzz Oct. 27 as union laborers found some stinkhorn mushrooms growing in a field near the building. Also called ghost or squid mushrooms, the fungus earned its name because they smell like a rotting corpse and looks like a hand.

For some reason, the putrid fungus was seen as lucky as there were 107 growing in a small area, which happens to match the warehouse’s house number. Usually they grow only in pairs. Some people believed that must be a record, although Guinness doesn’t track clusters of wild mushrooms.

With the lottery coming up Nov. 1, betters were sure 107 would be their lucky number, inciting a rush on local vendors.











