Fruit juice vendor’s compassion leads to rescue of begging boy

Pattaya, Thailand – In an extraordinary display of compassion, Anutida Janta, a 34-year-old fruit juice vendor hailing from Nakhon Sawan province, embarked on a mission to aid a 9-year-old boy known simply as “Jack.” Her swift and compassionate actions also brought a potentially perilous situation to the attention of local authorities. This heartwarming tale unfolded on September 8, when Jack’s life took an unforeseen turn while he begged alongside Pattaya Second Road.







Anutida’s involvement in this story began during her vacation in Pattaya, a world away from her usual occupation in bustling Bangkok. On September 6, just two days into her vacation, she stumbled upon young Jack, seated by the roadside, begging passersby for alms. What immediately struck her was the stark contrast between the boy’s robust appearance and his dire circumstances, a juxtaposition that tugged at her heartstrings.

Jack, appearing well-groomed and in good health, was caught in the heart-wrenching act of begging. Unable to remain a bystander, Anutida approached Jack, driven by the need to comprehend his predicament. However, Jack proved reluctant to divulge details about his guardians, divulging only that his biological father had brought him there to beg, citing a kidney ailment as the reason.

Deeply moved by the boy’s situation, Anutida extended her kindness beyond mere words. She provided Jack with sustenance, financial support, and clothing. Yet, an unsettling aura of mystery still surrounded the boy’s circumstances, and Anutida could not shake the feeling that something was amiss.

Determined to uncover the truth, Anutida began meticulously documenting her interactions with Jack, capturing video footage in the hope of shedding light on his plight and locating his family. On September 7, she revisited Jack, determined to probe further into his place of residence, apprehensive about his future once she departed for Bangkok.







Jack expressed a desire to visit a nearby relative. However, this so-called relative turned out to be an adult male, an unsettling revelation that raised alarm bells for Anutida. Fearing the worst, she promptly contacted the local police, harboring concerns that Jack might be at risk of falling prey to child exploitation groups masquerading as beggars.

The police responded swiftly to the call for assistance, but the man presumed to be Jack’s father fled the scene, abandoning the child. This unexpected turn of events deepened the mystery, intensifying concerns for both Anutida and the law enforcement officers. Anutida provided the police with a comprehensive account of her encounters with Jack, supplemented by the evidence she had collected while documenting the situation.





This collaborative effort culminated in Jack’s rescue, with Anutida’s actions catalyzing a broader investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young boy. Anutida has expressed profound concern for Jack’s welfare and fervently hopes that the authorities will take the necessary measures to safeguard him.













