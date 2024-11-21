Miraculous escape as train collides with car at railway crossing in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung Police Station was notified of a train colliding with a car at a railway crossing in Soi Khao Ta Lo, in east Pattaya at 7:00 PM on November 19. The police immediately responded to the scene, along with rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation.

Upon arrival, the scene was crowded with onlookers. They found a red Suzuki Ertiga SUV severely damaged and stuck on the train tracks. About 50 meters away, a diesel locomotive (number 5110) was stationary, showing minor damage to its front from the collision.



The rescue team found one person injured, identified as the driver of the SUV, Kraiwit Hiranuewarakul, 36, an independent football coach for a youth academy in Pattaya. He had a head injury, abrasions on his body, and was in shock. The team administered first aid before transporting him to Banglamung Hospital.

Kraiwit recounted the terrifying moment, stating that while driving back to his accommodation, he encountered heavy traffic near the railway crossing. As he attempted to cross, the crossing barriers lowered, and with the heavy traffic blocking his way, he couldn’t move forward or backward.

Despite honking his horn to urge the car ahead to move, it was unsuccessful. Just before the train collided with his car, he heard the train’s horn blaring, signaling the impending crash. In a split second, he swerved the car to the right, allowing the train to strike from the rear, which ultimately saved his life.







Thawatchai, the 39-year-old train driver, shared that he was heading to Rayong when he saw the car blocking the tracks. He sounded the train’s horn multiple times and tried to brake as hard as possible, but was unable to stop in time, resulting in the collision.

The police have documented the incident and will conduct further investigations with both the injured party and the train driver before proceeding with legal action.





































