Violent clash between motorcycle taxi driver and customer outside Pattaya Police Station

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent altercation erupted outside the Pattaya Police Station between a motorcycle taxi driver and his customer, drawing a crowd of onlookers, including both Thai locals and foreign tourists, November 20.

According to reports, a 31-year-old Myanmar national, identified as Saw Hla Htav Han, was traveling with his mother from an entertainment venue in south Pattaya. They hired a motorcycle taxi, driven by 36-year-old Chaisan Sae-uang, to take them to their accommodation. However, during the ride, the driver allegedly used inappropriate language and made obscene gestures. In response, the customer instructed the driver to turn into Soi 9, near the police station, where the situation quickly escalated into a heated argument.



The dispute turned violent when the taxi driver pulled out what appeared to be a short knife and stabbed the customer in the side, causing injury. The driver then fled toward the police station, and a crowd gathered to watch the confrontation unfold.

Police intervened and brought both parties into the station for questioning. Both the customer and the driver were charged with physical assault, though the customer’s injuries were not life-threatening. After an investigation, both men were fined 1,000 baht each for the altercation.











































