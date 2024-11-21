Pattaya hosts environmental awareness event to promote sustainable waste management and green initiatives

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening ceremony of the “Love the Earth: Caring for the Environment and Learning Waste Separation” event at the City Hall, November 20. The event, organized by the Lovers of the Holy Cross Center of Chanthaburi, the Fountain of Life Women’s Center, and Pattaya City, aimed to raise environmental awareness and encourage sustainable practices.

The event welcomed participants including local students, community members, and environmental stakeholders. Sister Piyachat Boonmoon, Director of the Life Center for Women, and Ms. Thitiphun Petchtrakoon, Deputy Mayor, gave welcoming remarks, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to protect the planet.



Key highlights of the event included:

Tree Planting Initiative: Supported by the Chonburi Seedling Nursery Station, 250 tree saplings, including species like Siamese rosewood, rain trees, teak, and mahogany, were distributed to attendees for planting to increase green spaces.

Exhibitions and Education: Topics covered included sustainable waste management, recycling, and energy conservation. Interactive exhibits demonstrated proper waste separation and promoted eco-friendly habits such as using cloth bags and biodegradable materials.



Reusable Bags and Eco-friendly Refreshments: Attendees received reusable bags containing health-conscious food and beverages, aligning with the event’s environmental theme.

Mayor Poramet addressed the global challenges of climate change, resource depletion, and environmental issues, urging immediate and meaningful action. “Today’s event serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving our planet to create a sustainable future for the next generation,” he stated.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphun highlighted the Vatican’s call for global cooperation in sustainable resource use, stressing the need for individual responsibility in combating environmental crises.







Dr. Anna Neya Kazanskaia, a volunteer, shared her optimism about the community’s ability to inspire change through small, sustainable actions such as recycling, reducing resource use, and increasing green spaces.

Additionally, Bishop Joseph Chusak Sirisut, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand, delivered a talk on “Laudato Si’,” Pope Francis’ encyclical on addressing climate change and environmental crises caused by overconsumption and improper waste disposal.

The event encouraged community engagement through knowledge sharing and activities like tree planting, public green space creation, and the establishment of recycling points. By promoting environmental consciousness and practical solutions, the initiative aims to foster a sustainable future and inspire positive global change.















































