Meteorological Dept. warns of summer storms affecting 53 provinces, including Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its seventh warning regarding summer storms, predicting thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms in 53 provinces from March 29 to April 1. Pattaya, located in Chonburi, is also expected to be affected by these weather conditions.

The advisory explains that a moderate high-pressure system from China will extend over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and southeasterly winds with moisture over the upper regions of Thailand. Combined with the prevailing hot weather, these conditions will trigger summer storms, lightning, and heavy rainfall in some areas.







For Pattaya and other coastal areas in Chonburi, residents should expect thunderstorms and gusty winds, especially in the evenings. People are advised to stay indoors during the storm and avoid travel through affected areas.

Authorities urge residents in affected regions, including Pattaya, to take precautions by avoiding open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and billboards. Farmers should reinforce their crops and livestock shelters to prevent damage. Additionally, citizens are advised to maintain good health during this period of changing weather conditions.

Affected provinces include:

March 29: Northern, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern provinces such as Phitsanulok, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chonburi (including Pattaya).

March 30: Expanded impact to Bangkok and its metropolitan area, along with provinces in the North, Northeast, Central, and South.

March 31 – April 1: Storms expected in Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and provinces in the South, including Surat Thani and Chonburi (including Pattaya).

Meanwhile, from March 31 to April 2, an easterly wind wave will pass through the eastern region, Gulf of Thailand, and southern Thailand, increasing rainfall with isolated heavy showers and strong winds.

The public is urged to stay updated via the TMD website (www.tmd.go.th) or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 for 24-hour weather updates.



























