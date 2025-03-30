Drunk driver arrested for threatening motorcyclist with gun in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police officers were alerted by the public about a person threatening others with a firearm. The incident occurred on Pattaya Third Road at around 4.30 AM on March 29.

The investigation chief immediately mobilized police personnel to intercept the suspect along the suspected escape route. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Supachai, driving a luxury gray BMW sedan, was apprehended on Pattaya Third Road.







Upon searching the car, police discovered a 9mm Sig Sauer P365 handgun with five rounds of ammunition hidden under the driver’s seat. Supachai, along with his girlfriend, was arrested and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Mr. Top, had already filed a complaint with the police. According to Mr. Top, while riding his motorcycle on Third Road, Supachai, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, drove alongside him and began provoking him verbally. Mr. Top was confused as he had no prior issues with the suspect. Soon after, he heard the sound of a gun being fired, prompting him to quickly flee on his motorcycle and notify the police, who later intercepted the suspect.



During questioning, Supachai, who was still intoxicated and incoherent, denied threatening anyone with a firearm and requested to testify in court. He confirmed that the firearm was indeed his and legally registered.

The police conducted a breath alcohol test on Supachai, and his blood alcohol content was found to be 213 milligrams per deciliter. He was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and threatening others, and the case will proceed according to legal procedures.



























