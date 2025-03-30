Foreign national wanted for vandalism; Mayor, police pursue legal action and deportation

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign national is currently being pursued for spray-painting public property across Pattaya, causing significant damage to government-owned equipment. The incident gained public attention after a video clip was posted on Facebook, sparking widespread outrage.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has coordinated with the city’s police chief to take legal action against the suspect. Authorities are working to apprehend the individual, revoke their visa, and proceed with deportation.







Public reaction has been strong, with many calling for strict measures. Some demand immediate deportation, arguing that such behavior has no place in Thailand. Others insist that the individual should be forced to clean up the graffiti before being sent back.

Many express frustrations over the damage caused, urging authorities to take swift and decisive action. Some see the case as a test of law enforcement efficiency, emphasizing that failing to capture the suspect would be a disgrace. The general sentiment is clear—residents want justice and accountability for the vandalism that has marred their city.

Police are actively investigating the case to ensure the individual is held accountable for their actions.

Pattaya Tourist Police track down foreign suspect in less than a day for vandalism incident

On March 29, Pattaya’s tourist police have successfully tracked down a foreign suspect involved in an inappropriate act of vandalism, where the individual was seen spraying paint across various locations in the city. The suspect, whose behavior had raised concerns, was apprehended in less than a day, thanks to the quick and efficient efforts of the Pattaya police.

In response to the swift action, many praised the law enforcement officers for their commitment to maintaining public order. “Thank you to all officers involved. Excellent work!” read a message from the local community. The incident highlights the dedication of the Pattaya police force in handling such cases promptly, ensuring the city remains a safe and welcoming place for all.

































