Severe storm hits Pattaya, causes flash flooding and heavy damage

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the night of September 1, a severe storm struck Pattaya’s Banglamung District at around 11:00 p.m., unleashing heavy rain and strong winds that lashed the area for over half an hour. The intense weather led to flash floods in several parts of Pattaya, including Sukhumvit Road South, Third Road, and Railway Road, areas known for flooding during prolonged rainfall.







The floodwaters rose between 10 to 80 centimetres, rendering small vehicles unable to pass. Authorities quickly set up barriers to prevent motorcycles and smaller cars from entering the heavily flooded zones for safety reasons. Several motorcycles that attempted to navigate the flooded streets stalled and were damaged.

As the rain subsided, the floodwaters began to recede, revealing debris such as plastic bags, bottles, and tree branches scattered across the streets. Cleanup operations are underway to restore normal conditions.

One resident in Soi Diana expressed frustration with the city’s sanitation department, criticizing their efforts: “They’ve spent years digging up roads with our money, but haven’t removed the garbage. It’s a waste of resources and affects both residents and tourists. And now, they’re still digging roads.”

In addition to the flooding, reports indicated that garbage and sewage transport boats were battered by waves near Walking Street but fortunately sustained no damage. Several speedboats were found washed ashore on Pattaya Beach, and numerous Indian almond trees along the beach were uprooted by the strong winds. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage and coordinating recovery efforts to address the aftermath of the storm.





































