Driver injured as tire blowout flips trailer truck

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A heavily loaded 18-wheel trailer truck overturned and blocked one lane of the Nong Khwae-Laem Chabang Road in Sriracha on February 13, following a front-right tire burst.

The driver, 29-year-old Somsak Chanpom, sustained injuries to his right arm and leg, with significant bleeding. Rescue teams provided immediate first aid before coordinating with emergency medical personnel from Laem Chabang Hospital for further treatment.







Eyewitnesses stated that the truck, traveling from the Amata City Industrial Estate to Laem Chabang Road, experienced the tire blowout while negotiating a curve, causing the trailer to overturn and obstruct the road. The accident disrupted traffic for many hours, before the truck and its cargo were safely cleared from the road.































