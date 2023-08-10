Messy electrical and communication cables removed in South Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – A collaborative initiative involving local authorities, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and contracted entities achieved significant strides in revitalizing Pattaya’s visual allure and economic vitality.







Engineering teams executed an operation on August 8 with the purpose of removing obsolete electrical and communication cables along Sukhumvit-South Pattaya Road. This undertaking encompassed the outbound side and sections including Soi Batman and Soi Sukhumvit-Pattaya 46/1 (Soi Sompoi) in South Pattaya.







Dense population and the proximity of buildings to existing electrical infrastructures necessitated the tidying up of the utility poles in the area. Safety concerns and the visual appearance of the urban landscape have driven this initiative. The cooperative endeavor of the public and private sectors highlights the commitment to comprehensively reshaping Pattaya’s urban setting.

















