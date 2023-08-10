Kindergarten launches vehicle safety program for young children

Pattaya, Thailand – An educational initiative was undertaken at the Bang Saray municipality on August 9, aimed to equip 67 preschool and kindergarten students aged 2 to 4 years from the Child Development Center with vital life-saving skills relevant to vehicle-related situations.

The children were provided practical experience, to enhance their understanding of vehicle safety. The training focused on giving knowledge about the specific location of various features within a vehicle, particularly the horn, to be used in emergencies. This understanding enables them to alert those nearby and seek assistance when required.







Nati Ditthathamrong permanent secretary of Bang Saray municipality underscored the importance of this initiative, considering recent tragic incidents involving children left unattended in vehicles. He emphasized the necessity of instilling safety practices in young minds.

Nati stressed the significance of providing children with the tools and knowledge to safeguard themselves during unforeseen circumstances. He noted that without proper guidance, children might not be aware of how to react, whereas with adequate training, they can confidently respond to incidents and understand how to protect themselves when inside a vehicle.























