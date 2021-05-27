Medical masks surge in popularity in Pattaya

Surgical masks are hot sellers again amid a persistent Covid-19 outbreak that has made Pattaya residents leery of cloth face coverings.

Saowanee Poonsawad, who sells medical masks at a Pattaya market, said business has boomed during the current third wave, which has seen Thailand endure more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases and hundreds of deaths.







She sells two types of masks: general hygiene mask and a medical-surgical type, which is certified to prevent spread of respiratory droplets. The latter’s darker color differentiates it from light-colored all-purpose masks. Medical masks have holes only about 3-5 microns wide.

Government-regulated, the price of medical masks has not changed despite the higher demand and is much lower than during last year’s coronavirus waves due to greater supply, she said.





























