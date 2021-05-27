Phuket enters safe zone, vaccinations reduces infection risk by 83%

A recent survey shows that the Sinovac vaccinations, administered in Phuket, have brought the chance of contracting COVID-19 down by over 83.3%, are effective in preventing the transmission of the virus and reduce the chance of developing severe symptoms.

Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit said some 22% of Phuket’s population has received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, while 45% have received their first jab.







He said the ministry studied 1,366 people in the high-risk group, who had close contact with confirmed patients in Phuket, and found that the chance of contracting the virus had dropped by 73.1%, among those who had received their first jab, and by 83.3% among those who had both jabs.

Dr. Kiattiphum added that, of the 31 infected patients who received one dose of the Sinovac vaccine, only four developed pneumonia, while six patients, who had received both doses, showed no sign of pneumonia. Since the start of May, Phuket has also seen no new patients among those who have received both doses of Sinovac. (NNT)





























