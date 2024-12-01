Mayor thanks heroes after Pattaya Fireworks Festival, emphasizing ‘Clean before Dawn’

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Central Pattaya Beach, Mayor Poramet Ngampichesit, expressed his gratitude to all the heroes who contributed to the success of the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 30.

He emphasized the importance of the motto ‘Clean before Dawn’, highlighting the collective effort to ensure the area was cleaned up before the grand event’s lights illuminated the sky. This gesture reflects the city’s commitment to maintaining a clean and vibrant environment for both residents and visitors.

























































