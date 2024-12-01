Concerns raised over alcohol sales and traffic chaos at Pattaya Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival this year was largely praised for its smooth execution, with minimal traffic congestion and ample staff ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees. However, some issues were raised by visitors regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages. Despite the event’s success, many expressed concern over the free sale of alcohol, with youths and tourists openly purchasing drinks in public areas, prompting calls for stricter regulations.







Additionally, smoking was widespread at the event, creating discomfort for families, especially those with children. Traffic during the peak hours around 8 PM also became a major issue, with vehicles on the outbound lanes stuck in a single lane as incoming traffic squeezed into their side.

The situation worsened at the Pattaya Second Road intersections to the beach, where people crowded to take photos while cars were trying to pass. Visitors urged local authorities, including Pattaya Police and City Hall, to address these concerns in future events to ensure safety and better traffic management.







Tourist Feedbacks

“This year’s fireworks event was great, almost everything went well. Traffic wasn’t too congested, and there were plenty of staff to manage the event. However, why were alcoholic beverages allowed to be sold so freely? Both youths and tourists were walking around purchasing them in public areas. I hope the Pattaya Police, Banglamung District, and Pattaya City Hall can look into this. There was also smoking everywhere, and many children were present.

The traffic was a nightmare around 8 PM. Even though I was on a motorcycle on the outbound side, only one lane was left for vehicles to exit because incoming traffic was squeezing into the outbound lanes. No staff was directing traffic, and during the red light at the second intersection to the beach, it was chaotic with people trying to take photos while cars were trying to pass through. It was a complete mess.”





















































