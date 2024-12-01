Crimes and safety concerns in Pattaya – foreigners targeted by street robbers and accidents on the rise

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, a bustling city known for its vibrant nightlife and tourist attractions, has seen an uptick in street robberies and accidents, raising concerns among both locals and international visitors. Recently, several incidents have involved foreign tourists being targeted by street transvestites, who use deceptive tactics to rob unsuspecting individuals. These robberies typically occur in busy tourist areas, where the victims are lured into a false sense of security before being relieved of their valuables.







In addition to street crimes, road accidents have become a frequent concern in Pattaya. The city’s busy streets, often crowded with tourists, motorbikes, and vehicles, have led to an increase in traffic-related accidents. Many of these involve speeding, reckless driving, and collisions between motorbikes and cars. Foreign tourists, unfamiliar with local traffic conditions, are often the victims of these accidents.

Local authorities are ramping up efforts to address these issues, increasing patrols in high-crime areas, and launching public awareness campaigns on road safety. However, visitors to Pattaya are encouraged to exercise caution, avoid displaying valuable items openly, and stay alert, particularly in busy nightlife districts, to avoid falling victim to such crimes.















































