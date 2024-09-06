Mayor Poramet distributes aid to flood-affected households in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 5, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, accompanied by his team and social welfare officials, visited Chok Nimit 2 Village in Soi Boon Sampan 2, Khao Noi Community, East Pattaya. The visit aimed to assess damage from flooding caused by heavy rainfall on September 3, which affected several households.

The Pattaya City team provided initial relief to 10 affected households, distributing survival kits with food supplies and offering cash assistance of 2,000 baht per household. Mayor Poramet highlighted that the area, prone to chronic flooding due to its low-lying position, has been a priority for flood prevention efforts.







Pattaya City is working on the Khao Noi pumping station project and a 5-kilometer drainage system to direct floodwaters to Naklua Canal. While the first phase of the project nears completion, construction has faced delays due to the high-speed rail project’s support columns along Railway Road.

The drainage plan required modifications to route around these columns, which necessitated cabinet approval. The revised plan is now awaiting final approval from the provincial governor before construction can resume, with an expected completion time of 150 days.

Mayor Poramet reassured residents that although the Khao Noi pumping station is complete, it cannot yet operate as the drainage pipes are not connected to Naklua Canal. He emphasized the city’s commitment to resolving the issue and preventing further flooding in the area.





































