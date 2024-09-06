Disaster Aid International installs lifesaving clean water system in flooded north Thailand village

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – On September 4, 2024, Disaster Aid Australia and Thailand, in collaboration with the Rotary Clubs of Nakhon Thoeng and Chiang Khong, installed the third SkyHydrant water filtration system in Nong Bua Village, Village No. 5 of San Sai Ngam Subdistrict, Chiang Rai Province.







The installation comes amid widespread flooding in the village caused by water from the Mae Ing River in Phayao Province and the Hong Kua River in Chiang Rai Province. Since August 19, the floods have submerged rice fields, cassava farms, cornfields, and livestock areas. “The village has effectively been turned into a lake for over 24 days,” said Capt. Dol Adinan, Chairman of Disaster Aid Thailand (DAT). “This has caused immense damage to their livelihoods.”

A disaster relief survey revealed a severe shortage of clean drinking water, putting the community at risk of waterborne diseases. “The risk of diseases like diarrhea, typhoid, and cholera was alarmingly high,” explained Brian Ashworth, a Disaster Aid Australia team leader. “Installing the SkyHydrant became an urgent necessity.”

The SkyHydrant system is designed to provide a sustainable solution by filtering water to make it safe for immediate consumption. “The system can produce large quantities of clean, germ-free drinking water without needing electricity,” Ashworth added. “It’s a game-changer for these communities.”

Following consultations with local leaders and a detailed assessment of water quality and volume, the system was installed at a strategic location. “The villagers now have access to clean drinking water, which is critical in alleviating the challenges caused by the floods,” said Thanat Nilbua, President of the Rotary Club of Nakhon Thoeng.

During the handover ceremony, the villagers expressed their gratitude by performing a traditional pha khao ma cloth-tying ritual. “It was a moving moment,” said Wendy De Luca from Disaster Aid Australia. “The warmth and appreciation from the community really touched us.”

This installation marks a significant step toward improving the quality of life in Nong Bua Village. “Having access to clean water not only reduces the risk of disease but also brings hope and relief to these communities,” said Peerasan Wongsri, President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya. The project, supported by Rotarians from across northern Thailand, is expected to provide long-term benefits as the village recovers from the devastating floods.





































