Pattaya police continue to interrupt and inspect night clubs in Pattaya

Superintendent of Pattaya police, Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, together with his team of investigators, tourist police and administrative officers continue to conduct thorough inspections of nightlife establishments to ensure law compliance and safety

On June 16, the operation focused on ‘Ying Club’ on Pattaya 3rd Road, involving a search, identification checks, and document verification for individuals who recently entered the city. Preliminary urine tests for illegal substances were also conducted. No illegal activities were found.







Pol. Lt. Col. Tanapong emphasized that the operation was carried out with the objective of upholding the law and ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists in Pattaya. The substantial presence of officers sent a strong message to both visitors and business owners, demonstrating the authorities’ commitment to maintaining law and order in the city.





















