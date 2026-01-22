Pattaya Mayor inspects progress of railway road resurfacing near Huai Yai Junction

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on Thursday afternoon, January 22, inspected progress on the road resurfacing project along the Railway Parallel Road near Huai Yai Junction, as part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety and driving conditions. The mayor reviewed asphalt concrete resurfacing works that are being carried out using a two-layer overlay system with a combined thickness of 8 centimeters.

The current phase covers a 2-kilometre stretch of Railway Road from Khao Makok Junction to Huai Yai Junction, forming part of the broader 16-kilometre improvement plan, which is being implemented in stages. The city expects this section to be completed by January 31.







During construction, traffic is not fully closed, with at least one lane kept open to maintain traffic flow and minimize inconvenience to residents and road users.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that public and tourist safety remains the top priority, instructing relevant agencies to closely supervise construction quality, adhere strictly to project timelines, and manage traffic impacts effectively throughout the work period.

City officials reiterated that continuous monitoring will be carried out to ensure the resurfacing meets engineering standards while reducing disruption in surrounding areas.







































