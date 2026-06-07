Tourism slump and closed border leave Trat searching for economic rescue

TRAT, Thailand – The government’s “Thai Help Thai Plus 60:40” spending stimulus program could generate between 500 million and 800 million baht in local economic activity in Trat province, helping offset the impact of border trade disruptions and a slowdown in tourism, according to local business leaders. Sutthilak Khumkhrongrak, President of the Trat Provincial Industry Council, said the province’s economy has remained sluggish since the beginning of 2026 due to the low tourism season and the closure of the permanent Ban Hat Lek border checkpoint, which has significantly affected cross-border trade.







He noted that agriculture has become the province’s main economic lifeline, helping sustain both local businesses and industrial activity. As long as fruit prices remain stable, the agricultural sector should be able to support the local economy until tourism recovers later in the year. Sutthilak added that an end to tensions in the Middle East could provide an additional boost to Trat’s tourism industry, which has been affected by travel cancellations and postponements by foreign visitors. Lower energy prices and improved global confidence could help restore tourism growth during the final months of 2026.



Regarding the government’s Thai Help Thai Plus initiative, he said previous subsidy programs generated between 500 million and 800 million baht in spending circulation within the province and contributed approximately 10 percent economic growth for local businesses. He expects the current 60:40 co-payment scheme to produce similar results, potentially stimulating local spending by between 500 million and 1 billion baht and boosting economic activity by at least 10 percent.

Meanwhile, Suneewan Nopthai, Provincial Treasury official, cited data from Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council showing that Trat’s economy is expected to grow by just 1.5 percent in 2026, reflecting a fragile recovery. Agriculture remains the province’s strongest sector, with growth projected at 6.3 percent due to increased production of durian, oil palm, Trat Golden Pineapple, and fisheries products. However, lower commodity prices and weather-related challenges continue to limit income growth for farmers.







The industrial sector is expected to contract by 1.7 percent due to slower investment, while the services sector is projected to shrink by 3.7 percent amid weaker tourism demand and external pressures linked to Middle East tensions and border-related uncertainties. Provincial Treasury figures show that as of June 4, spending through the Thai Help Thai Plus program had already reached 24.35 million baht. Of that amount, 9.9 million baht was spent on food and beverages, 7.82 million baht at Blue Flag stores, 6.51 million baht at general retailers, and 130,000 baht on OTOP products.

















































