Massive python captured inside east Pattaya residence

Pattaya, Thailand – In a heart-pounding incident that unfolded on Thursday, August 10, the disaster prevention and mitigation team leaped into action after receiving a distress call from a resident in Nongplalai subdistrict in East Pattaya. The report detailed a nerve-wracking encounter with a potentially venomous snake that had infiltrated a residence, sending shivers down the homeowner’s spine.







The response was nothing short of heroic, as the team swiftly descended on the scene, ready to confront the slithering intruder. The reptilian foe, a colossal python measuring approximately 4 meters in length, had boldly made its way up a bedroom window curtain, casting a shadow of fear inside the house.

With adrenaline pumping, the team embarked on a daring mission to safely apprehend the formidable serpent. The battle of wits and agility ensued, taking around thirty intense minutes to subdue the massive creature. The victorious team skillfully maneuvered the python into a secure sack, ensuring both its safety and the homeowners’ peace of mind.







But the story doesn’t end there. This epic rescue mission reached its climax as the python was triumphantly released back into its natural domain, a fitting conclusion to an adrenaline-fueled saga that showcased the expertise and courage of the disaster prevention and mitigation team.

To prevent the hair-raising situations involving venomous creatures, experts recommend a checklist of seven preventive measures for homeowners:

Regular Cleaning: Maintain a spotless abode, regularly inspecting hidden corners.

Check Vulnerable Points: Conduct thorough inspections, repairing any structural gaps, holes, or cracks.

Install Nets/Wires: Shield small openings with nets or wires to deter animal entry.

Tree Maintenance: Trim branches and nurture tree health to eliminate creature habitats.







Use Chemical Repellents: Deploy chemical repellents at potential entry points.

Pet Awareness: Your pets’ behavior could signal the presence of venomous creatures.

Plant Repellent Flora: Cultivate trees and flowers known for their repellent properties.

For emergencies, including fires and wildlife intrusions, the Nongplalai sub-district Municipality Radio Center stands ready to answer the call 24/7. Call: 038-170667 or 092-2473979, ensuring help is just a phone call away.





















