Pattaya contemplates closing Jomtien beach during nocturnal hours

Pattaya, Thailand – The picturesque beachfront of Jomtien in Pattaya has recently come under scrutiny due to recurring disturbances caused by a large crowd converging with blaring Bluetooth speakers. This phenomenon unfolds nightly after local entertainment venues shutter, marring the reputation of this tourist hub and leaving behind a trail of litter.







Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, shed light on the ongoing issue, citing the beach’s round-the-clock accessibility. Regrettably, current regulations lack the teeth to enforce closures, perpetuating tourist influx and late-night gatherings. While most days see tourists retiring to their lodgings at sunset, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays see hordes of revelers descending with alcoholic drinks in hand.







Wuthisak urged a joint effort among residents and tourists to curb excessive drinking, late-night cacophonies, and unauthorized fireworks. Battling the escalating litter problem is another uphill task, as foot traffic burgeons. The dearth of staff to patrol the beach compounds the problem further.

To strike equilibrium, Pattaya is contemplating a solution. The city is pondering the institution of open and closing hours for the beachfront, steering visitors towards reasonable timings that grant beach enjoyment while curbing disturbances for locals.

The noise quandary transcends the beach, infiltrating city entertainment establishments that receive flak for discordant music disturbing the peace during nocturnal hours. In collaboration with local police and Banglamung District authorities, Pattaya officials intend to brainstorm resolutions, fostering a harmonious coexistence.

Engagements with select entertainment venues have revealed innovative sound-containment strategies like glass enclosures. While some venues have embraced the idea, others remain recalcitrant, highlighting the complexity of these challenges as Pattaya seeks a harmonious resolution.

























