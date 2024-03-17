Massive fire engulfs motorcycle showroom in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of March 16, a massive fire erupted at the Mityon motorcycle showroom on Siam Country Club Road (Pornprapanimit Road) in east Pattaya, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Responders faced a formidable challenge as flames engulfed the motorcycle showroom, enveloping the commercial building in thick smoke. It took firefighters 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.







The fire resulted in extensive damage, with ten motorcycles destroyed, showroom windows shattered, and merchandise charred, leaving a scene of devastation in its wake.

Preliminary investigations by Nongprue police suggested a potential electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire. However, authorities are planning further investigations to conclusively determine the circumstances leading to the incident.































