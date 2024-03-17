Fire destroys pork barbecue restaurant in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire that was blazing through a pork barbecue restaurant at Tao Than market in Sattahip on March 16. They managed to prevent further spread and brought the situation under control within thirty minutes.

The blaze originated in the fully stocked kitchen area, which housed a charcoal stove, escalating rapidly and engulfing the surroundings. Despite the firefighters’ efforts, significant damage was inflicted within the kitchen area.

While speculation arose regarding a potential electrical short circuit in the kitchen area, the restaurant owner expressed uncertainty regarding the exact cause of the fire. Further forensic examinations will be conducted to ascertain the incident’s root cause.





































