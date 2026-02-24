German tourist beaten on Pattaya Beach as familiar street violence returns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya are urgently tracking down a group of suspects following the assault of a German tourist on Pattaya Beach, an incident authorities say has damaged the city’s tourism image.

The victim, a 55-year-old German man, was injured during the attack, which was partially captured on video and later circulated online on Feb 24. Footage shows several individuals surrounding and assaulting the tourist on the beachfront. Witnesses reported hearing shouts demanding the man hand over his bag, while one suspect was heard ordering bystanders not to record the incident before the group fled the scene.







Police responding to the area recovered a mobile phone that had fallen into a nearby drainage pipe, which was later retrieved by officers.

According to the victim’s statement, the incident began earlier in the night when he invited two individuals he had met to his accommodation. After taking a shower, he escorted them out. Upon returning to his room, he discovered that 35,000 baht in cash and 1,200 euros in foreign currency were missing.



The man said he later spotted the two individuals on Pattaya Beach and attempted to detain them, at which point a group of approximately five to six associates intervened and assaulted him.

Investigators from Pattaya City Police confirmed that the victim has filed a formal complaint. Police said they have reviewed CCTV footage, witness accounts and existing records, and are working to identify and locate all suspects involved.

The incident has also reignited criticism over recurring street violence along Pattaya Beach. Local residents, tourism workers and long-term visitors say similar cases have occurred repeatedly, particularly at night, involving informal groups operating openly along the beachfront.

Critics argue that many of those involved are familiar faces who work or linger in the area and are widely known within the local community. Despite this, enforcement is often viewed as inconsistent, with action typically taken only after incidents escalate or attract public attention through viral footage or media coverage.





Some tourism operators warn that the issue is not a lack of awareness, but weak preventive measures and limited follow-through, allowing repeat offenders to continue operating in busy tourist zones. They caution that without sustained and visible enforcement, such incidents will continue to undermine tourist confidence and Pattaya’s reputation as a safe international destination.

Police have not directly responded to these criticisms but reiterated that the current case is under active investigation and that all suspects involved will face legal action once apprehended.



































