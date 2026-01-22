Massage shops caught operating without licenses in Pattaya- Naklua Soi 16

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night enforcement operation in Pattaya sent businesses scrambling to shut their doors after authorities uncovered illegal massage shops operating without licenses, with customers caught mid-service and undercover officers exposed.

The raid was carried out by Region 2 Provincial Police investigators, working jointly with the Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office, as part of an intensified crackdown on illegal establishments in key tourist areas.







During the operation in Naklua Soi 16, officers found two massage shops operating illegally, both open for business without proper authorization under the Health Establishment Act of 2016. Customers were found receiving massages inside the premises, and in one case, a masseuse unknowingly provided services to an undercover officer posing as a customer before police revealed themselves and made the arrest.

As authorities moved in, nearby massage parlors and even a pharmacy in the same area reportedly shut down in a hurry, with some businesses pulling down shutters and others turning off lights to avoid inspection after word spread that officers were in the area.

Police detained the shop owners and staff for legal action, stressing that operating without a license will result in arrest with no exceptions.

Officials warned that enforcement operations will continue across Pattaya, urging business operators to comply with licensing laws or face closure and prosecution.



































