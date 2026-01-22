Motorcycle and car collision leaves one woman injured on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Municipal officers and rescue workers assist an injured woman after a motorcycle and car collision on Sukhumvit Road on January 22.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai woman was injured after a motorcycle collided with a car in Central Pattaya on January 22, municipal officers confirmed.

The accident occurred in front of Siam Gas on Sukhumvit Road near the tunnel where Pattaya municipal officers responded to inspect the scene. The injured victim, a Thai woman, sustained injuries to her back and hip.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon were called to provide assistance before transporting the woman to Pattaya Bhatthamakun Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.


Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation provide first aid to an injured woman before transporting her to hospital after the collision in Central Pattaya.

 

Rescue workers transport the injured woman to Pattaya Bhatthamakun Hospital for treatment following the collision in Central Pattaya.















