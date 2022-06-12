Pattaya theme park to hold marijuana event

A Najomtien cannabis nursery will give Pattaya-area residents a chance to own their own marijuana plants at its “House of Celebration” event June 25.

Legend Siam Pattaya cultural theme park located at Na Jomtien in Sattahip District has joined with Nusa CSR Company, to research marijuana and hemp trees for medical purposes by building a closed-system nursery two years ago to grow ACDC marijuana strain and cherry blossom cannabis plants. Legend Siam produced 68 products including oil extracts, face masks, serums, cosmetics, supplementary foods and medicines.







Narinthorn Na Bangchang, an executive with Legend Siam, said the House of Celebration event is being held to give an opportunity for interested people to own marijuana and hemp trees planted in suitable soil and fertilizer at affordable prices.





Marijuana seedlings with a planting set sells for 890 baht and hemp seedlings with a planting set sells for 990 baht. There also will be Thai Stick seedlings for sale at 89 baht each and foreign hemp seedlings for 99 baht.

The event will also feature booths for various products related to hemp and marijuana, and seminars to teach the business of marijuana and hemp, food and beverages, and marijuana products.





























