Marijuana plantation in Pattaya condo goes up in smoke

A fire erupted on the third floor of a residential room in the Jomtien Hills Residence condominium complex in Pattaya City on the afternoon of May 26.

Pattaya’s firefighters swiftly responded to the distress call, mobilizing the Pattaya City Fire Department, dispatching five fire trucks to combat the raging inferno. The eight-story condominium became the battleground for a fierce struggle between the brave firefighters and the menacing flames. Despite the daunting challenge, the fire brigade worked together to suppress the fire, eventually gaining control and preventing further devastation.







During the investigation, it was discovered that the room housed a large number of pots containing marijuana plants, revealing the presence of illicit activities being conducted in secret. Police suspect that the cause of the fire was caused by a blacklight tube, which was used to facilitate the illegal cultivation of marijuana.

The person who rented the condo unit, an unidentified foreigner, was not home at the time of the fire but law enforcement officers promptly began their investigation, meticulously examining the scene, documenting the remaining evidence, and capturing photographs crucial to their inquiries. The authorities have summoned the unit’s owner for a thorough interrogation, hoping to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the illicit marijuana growing operation in his room.





















