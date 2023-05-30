Move Forward Party commits to marriage equality law

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat has pledged to advocate for the enactment of an equal marriage law in Thailand before the country hosts the prestigious WorldPride event in 2028, as part of efforts to champion LGBTQ rights and promote inclusivity.

Pita made the announcement during a publicity campaign held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center, where he aimed to generate awareness for Bangkok Pride 2023, scheduled for June 4.







Highlighting the significance of the upcoming event, the MFP leader emphasized that it would not be limited to a single day, but feature a series of related activities aimed at fostering public understanding and acceptance of gender and religious equality. He further stressed his party’s commitment to collaborating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to host WorldPride 2028, reaffirming Thailand’s dedication to embracing diversity.







The equal marriage bill is among the 45 proposals integrated into the memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently signed by the eight coalition parties. This agreement commits the MFP government, which is yet to be formed, to prioritize the passage of these bills through parliament.







By pledging to push for an equal marriage law, MFP aims to ensure that same-sex couples have the legal recognition and rights enjoyed by heterosexual couples. Such legislation would represent a significant milestone in advancing LGBTQ rights in Thailand, fostering an environment of inclusivity and acceptance for all citizens. (NNT)















