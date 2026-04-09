Man fined 10,000 baht for jumping into Moo Deng hippo enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai court has fined a man 10,000 baht after he illegally entered the enclosure of “Moo Deng,” a pygmy hippopotamus, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, located about an hour’s drive from Pattaya.

The incident took place on March 17, when the man climbed over a barrier and jumped into the animal enclosure at around 5:00 p.m. CCTV footage showed him attempting to approach Moo Deng and its mother while filming the encounter. Zoo staff quickly intervened and alerted police.

On April 8, the zoo confirmed that the Chonburi Provincial Court had ruled the defendant guilty. The court imposed a fine of 10,000 baht, which the man has already paid after confessing to the offense.

The zoo issued a statement emphasizing that the case should serve as a warning to visitors. Officials stressed that entering animal enclosures is strictly prohibited and poses risks to both humans and animals.



Visitors are urged to follow all posted signs and staff instructions, avoid climbing barriers, and respect safety rules to ensure animal welfare and public safety.

The zoo remains open as usual and continues to promote responsible tourism, reminding guests to enjoy wildlife from a safe distance.





































