Rotary clubs promote road safety for children in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – On 16 March 2026, Rosemarie Gamito, president of Rotary Club Global Pattaya, together with Charter President Dr. Rungpailin Rattanacheeworn and members of its sister club, Rotary Club Krungthep Mahanakorn, led a meaningful community outreach at the Foundation for Slum Child Care, operating under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana.

The initiative focused on raising awareness about road safety and encouraging the everyday use of motorcycle helmets – particularly for families and children living in underserved communities. As part of the project, participants received specially designed antibacterial helmets with a gentle lavender scent, combining safety with comfort and practicality. The helmets aim to reduce the risk of head injuries while making road safety more appealing and accessible.

Rotary International, founded in 1905, has long championed community service, humanitarian projects, and initiatives that improve quality of life around the world. The Rotary Club Global Pattaya, established to serve both local and broader communities, continues this legacy by implementing practical solutions to pressing safety and social challenges.

This project underscores Rotary’s ongoing dedication to community welfare, demonstrating how small, thoughtful interventions can make a lasting impact. Moving forward, Rotary Club Global Pattaya plans to expand this road safety initiative in collaboration with Rotary Thailand, reinforcing its mission to build safer and more resilient communities.











































