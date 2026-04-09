American rider killed in Pattaya in cement truck crash during turn onto Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 69-year-old American motorcyclist has died following a collision with a cement mixer truck at a major intersection in Pattaya on April 8.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. at the Thepprasit–Sukhumvit junction, along with rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation.

At the scene, officers found a white Hino cement truck and a severely damaged Yamaha Fino motorcycle lodged beneath the front of the vehicle. The injured rider was trapped under the truck near the rear wheels. Rescue workers spent more than 20 minutes extracting him before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.







The truck driver, 38, told police he was making a left turn when he felt an impact and stopped, later discovering the motorcycle stuck under the vehicle.

A witness with dashcam footage reported that the motorcycle had moved alongside the truck as both vehicles attempted to turn left onto Sukhumvit Road, before the collision occurred.

Police have taken the driver in for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the crash. Investigations are ongoing.































