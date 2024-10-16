Man causes scene after public urination on Jomtien Beach, refuses fine, awaits court summons

PATTAYA, Thailand – A report was filed by tourists at Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, about two men, believed to be locals, urinating publicly by the beach. Pattaya city officers responded and attempted to address the issue, but one of the men became aggressive and refused to cooperate. Fearing escalation, the officers retreated.









Less than 30 minutes later, the same man returned to the Jomtien Pattaya municipal office, accompanied by four others on motorcycles, and caused another disturbance. Despite attempts by officials to explain local regulations, the man continued to argue and refused to pay the fine, claiming he had no money and would wait for a court summons instead.





After reporting the incident to Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Jomtien Municipal Chief, CPO First Class Savet Permpoon, recalled that the incident occurred at 2 PM on October 13 and confirmed that the man has not yet returned to settle the fine under Pattaya’s Cleanliness and Orderliness Act. Efforts are ongoing to locate the individual and enforce the fine. The chief expressed frustration over frequent confrontations like this and urged tourists to cooperate with city officials, who are merely trying to maintain public order.





































