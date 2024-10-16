Speeding car crashes into electric pole and wall; bottle of liquor found on driver’s seat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received a report of a car accident in which a sedan lost control, hitting an electric pole and crashing into the wall of a substation on Siam Country Club Road, East Pattaya, on October 14. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene with cutting tools.









At the scene, they found a heavily damaged grey Nissan Almera with the driver, Krairuek Singpae, 34, trapped inside. Rescue workers used hydraulic tools to safely extract him before transporting him to Banglamung Hospital for treatment.

A bottle of liquor was found on the driver’s seat and was taken as evidence. According to Saksit Singsawat, 19, a Good Samaritan who witnessed the crash, the vehicle was speeding before losing control, striking the pole, and crashing into the substation wall.





Police documented the scene and gathered evidence for further investigation, which will continue once the injured driver recovers.





































