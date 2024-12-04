Fishing Association urges government action on Thai-Myanmar maritime disputes

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Fisheries Association has called on the government to expedite the repatriation of crew members and fishing vessels seized by Myanmar authorities, following a recent incident where a Thai fishing boat was fired upon and detained, December 3.

Mr. Mongkol Sukcharoenkhana, President of the Thai Fisheries Association, submitted letters to the Ministers of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Defense, and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, urging swift action. The appeal follows the detention of the Sor Charoenchai 4 fishing vessel and its 31 crew members by a Myanmar naval ship.







The association has also requested measures to prevent future conflicts, including negotiations to establish better operational guidelines and enhance communication between the two countries. Member organizations, including the Purse Seine Fisheries Association of Thailand, Ranong Fisheries Association, and Phang Nga Fisheries Association, have voiced similar concerns.







Additionally, the association has urged relevant authorities to consider providing support and compensation for the families of deceased or injured crew members.

Thailand and Myanmar have maintained amicable relations, and the association emphasized the need for peaceful cooperation to avoid escalating tensions and ensure sustainable fisheries operations in shared waters. (TNA)









































