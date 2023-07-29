Driver’s swift action averts tragedy after truck catches fire

Pattaya, Thailand – A potentially catastrophic situation was averted on July 27, when a pickup truck caught fire near Lotus’s North Pattaya. Thanks to the quick thinking of the vehicle’s owner, Sawang Nambamrung, and the prompt response of the disaster prevention team, a potential tragedy on the road was prevented.







Sawang Nambamrung, told police that at the time of the incident, he was on his way to work when he noticed smoke billowing out from the engine compartment of his pickup truck. He quickly maneuvered his vehicle to the side of the road, away from traffic, and alerted the authorities.

The disaster prevention team rushed to the scene where they battled the flames, successfully extinguishing the fire within 10 minutes. Fortunately no one was injured in the fiery incident.

















