10,000 Indian tourists to celebrate Holi in Bangkok and Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with the Indian Association of Thailand to promote the upcoming Holi Festival in Thailand, slated from March 22-24 in Bangkok and Pattaya. The March 13 event included a networking session and gala dinner attended by dignitaries and media representatives, emphasizing the significance of cultural exchange between the two nations.







Kitti Chaondee, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surayut Thaweekulwat, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and other notable figures graced the occasion. The event commenced with a B2B Business Matching session, facilitating connections between Thai tourism operators and Indian market service providers.

Anticipating the participation of at least 10,000 visitors from India, the Holi Festival aligns with Thailand’s “Soft Power” policy, leveraging culture and heritage to create enriching experiences. India ranks as the fifth largest tourist market for Thailand, with 373,910 Indian visitors welcomed from January 1 to March 12, 2024. The government’s visa-free policy aims to attract 2.5 million Indian visitors by the year’s end.







At a press conference held at the Amari Hotel in Bangkok, Worapot Phongphali, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor of Pattaya and Chuan Thakur, President of the Indian Association of Thailand, announced the organization of the Holi Festival in Thailand. The festivities will be held at Central World in Bangkok and the central Pattaya Beach area.







Featuring a fusion of Thai and Indian cultural activities, along with stalls offering Indian merchandise and cuisine, the festival will culminate in the traditional colour throwing ceremony, symbolizing unity and friendship. A highlight of the event is a Bollywood concert on March 23, featuring renowned Indian singers, enhancing the festive ambiance at Pattaya Beach.































