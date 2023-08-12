Loyal subjects carry out service projects to honor HM Queen Sirikit

Pattaya, Thailand – Chonburi Province witnessed an inspiring manifestation of community unity as provincial Governor Thawatchai Srithong, spearheaded the celebrations on Aug 10, to commemorate the 91st birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit (Aug 12) and honoring her extraordinary contributions that have touched every facet of society.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s benevolent endeavors have left an indelible mark on various aspects of Thai society. Her compassionate initiatives have extended across diverse social strata, promoting social welfare and nurturing artistic pursuits. This dedication has culminated in a profound artistic heritage that uniquely represents Thailand and has earned the nation an esteemed standing on the global stage.







These efforts have not only elevated Thailand’s reputation but also contributed to the well-being of its citizens. They have fostered an atmosphere of serenity and benevolence that resonates through the nation, perpetuating a legacy that remains etched in the hearts of its people.

In collaboration with both the public and private sectors, the event encompassed an array of activities, including tree planting, road painting, and enhancing the landscape at the Chak Nok Public Park Reservoir, situated in Nongprue Sub-district. These endeavors showcased the power of community-driven actions in paying homage to Her Majesty’s enduring legacy.

























