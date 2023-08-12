Indian tourist assaulted by transvestites on Pattaya Beach Road

Pattaya, Thailand – The image of Pattaya as a secure tourist haven was marred on August 11 when the Tourist Police swiftly responded to reports of a violent altercation involving an Indian tourist and a group of transvestites. The incident transpired near the Baywalk shopping mall on the bustling Pattaya Beach Road.







As the Tourist Police arrived at the scene, they were met with a disconcerting scene where a clash had unfolded between the group of transvestites and Ankit Tibrewal, a 39-year-old Indian tourist. Tibrewal bore visible wounds, including a bleeding mouth injury and a head trauma consistent with blunt force. His shirt was stained with blood, and he suffered scrapes and bruises on his arms and hands.

According to Tibrewal, the disagreement with the group of transvestites had ignited while he was walking to his hotel along Beach Road when he was accosted by a group of transvestites. He thought that one of them had taken his mobile phone during physical contact and asked for it back. This simple request spiraled into a heated argument, culminating in a physical altercation.







Following statements from both sides at the police station, authorities offered to transport Tibrewal to a local hospital for medical assessment and treatment. However, he courteously declined the offer, opting to return to his hotel instead. The police respected his decision and provided him with an escort.

In parallel, the transvestite group embroiled in the altercation exhibited a lack of cooperation, expressing their intention to file grievances against Tibrewal. Adding complexity, their demeanor turned confrontational during the reporting process, as they brandished their phones and cameras to intimidate journalists present at the scene.







Law enforcement seized the opportunity to educate both parties about the legal implications of such confrontations and highlighted the paramount importance of upholding tranquility in a prominent tourist hub like Pattaya. Officers clarified that altercations of this nature could result in penalties for all parties involved. Consequently, the transvestite group chose to disperse, defusing the situation and averting further escalation.





















