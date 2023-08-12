Pattaya’s post-pandemic tourism thrives through strategic resilience and vision

In the wake of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pattaya’s Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet, stepped into the spotlight to shed light on the city’s dynamic tourism business empowerment policy. Against the backdrop of a press conference at Pattaya City Hall on August 8, Mayor Poramet illuminated the city’s post-pandemic journey and the transformative strategies that are shaping its future.







As the echoes of the pandemic reverberated through the tourism landscape, Mayor Poramet’s press conference unveiled a mosaic of collaborative efforts that have ushered in positive changes. From enhancing public utilities management to refining waste disposal systems, bolstering safety measures, and tightening traffic control, the city has embraced a comprehensive approach, resulting in a more resilient economy, generating increased income avenues for the local populace.







Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Pattaya’s visionary Mayor was Yuthasak Supasorn, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Amid the cautious optimism surrounding the gradual return of tourists, Governor Yuthasak acknowledged a potential curveball on the horizon – the formation of a new government. With budget allocations hanging in the balance, concerns surfaced over the impact on Thailand’s tourism revival. Navigating the intricate interplay between politics and tourism’s resurgence requires astute deliberation.







Nonetheless, Thailand’s tourism sector has proven its tenacity. It continues to captivate globetrotters with its kaleidoscope of attractions and the warm embrace of its people, regardless of the shifting political winds. Early indicators of resurgence are evident, as bookings for winter getaways flirt with full capacity, signaling a journey towards reclaiming 80% of the revenue amassed in 2019 – a substantial 2.38 trillion Baht.

As the government formation delay inadvertently postpones the budget planning for fiscal year 2024, concerns also loom over state support funds earmarked for the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s marketing campaigns. The worldwide race to welcome travelers rekindles the competition for international tourist footfalls.







Pivoting towards strategies to propel tourism, fiscal year 2024 maps a trajectory to elevate the industry’s vibrancy. The blueprint envisions reducing dependency on sheer tourist numbers and instead focuses on attracting high-spending visitors. The ambition is 3 trillion Baht in total revenue, composing 1.92 trillion Baht from international tourists and an estimated 1.08 trillion Baht from domestic explorers. This vision encompasses a target of 35 million international visitors and a remarkable 200 million domestic trips.





















