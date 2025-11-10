Lost child safely reunited at Jomtien Beach as Pattaya officers take swift action

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young child who went missing at Jomtien Beach was safely returned to their parents on November 9. Pattaya City municipal officers discovered the child near the Krungsri Bank near Dong Tan Beach.

While coordinating with the family, the officers took the boy to have a meal to keep him comfortable and calm. The child was then safely reunited with his parents. The incident highlights the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and raise awareness about child supervision.

Residents are encouraged to report similar cases immediately to the City Hall hotline at 1337, supporting Pattaya's continuous drive to make the city safer and better for everyone.




































