Condo fire in Pattaya prompts mass evacuation with over 60 treated for smoke inhalation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s land-based disaster relief center received reports of a fire at a condominium on Soi Kor Pai 4, in south Pattaya at 6:00 p.m. on November 9. Firefighters, rescue teams, and police immediately rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities found residents, both Thai and foreign, evacuating the building in a chaotic rush as thick smoke billowed from the 7th floor. The blaze was concentrated in Room 707, with flames spreading rapidly. Firefighters quickly deployed water to contain the fire, which was brought under control after more than 30 minutes. Smoke continued to fill the building, requiring ventilation equipment to clear the air. There were no serious injuries reported, but over 60 people suffered from smoke inhalation.







The room where the fire originated belonged to Ms. Pornsiri Siriya, 26, who was inside with her boyfriend. She reported noticing a burning smell while doing laundry, discovering the fire starting at an electrical socket and quickly spreading to her bed and across the room. She and her boyfriend escaped without any belongings. Authorities were alerted immediately, and the fire was brought under control with no major injuries.



































